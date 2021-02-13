Frankie Edgar struggled to remember a single thing after his brutal knockout loss via flying knee

Frankie Edgar couldn’t remember a single thing in the immediate aftermath of his recent loss.

The UFC legend was brutally KO’d just 28 seconds into his bantamweight match against Cory Sandhagen.

Before long, though, he gradually regained his memory.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Frankie Edgar says he struggled to remember a single thing after Cory Sandhagen brutally knocked him out with a flying knee 28 seconds into their bantamweight match February 6.

The American UFC legend told ESPN MMA this week that he couldn’t remember training for the fight, who he fought, or what had even happened in the immediate aftermath of the bout.

“I’m sitting around the doctors going through that whole process with them, [my trainers] Mark [Henry] and Ricardo [Almeida] are next to me and I’m like, ‘Mark, what happened?’ He’s like ‘you fought,’ and I kind of figured that,” said Edgar.

“But, I couldn’t remember who the f— I fought. I’m like, ‘Who did I fight?’ He’s like ‘Sandhagen.’ I’m trying to remember training for the guy and I could not remember training for him.

“‘Since when was I supposed to fight him?’ I thought maybe I just took this fight on short notice or something. He’s like, ‘Bro, two months. You have been training for this guy for two months.'”

Edgar said he didn’t really start to recover his memory until later.

“Man, I just couldn’t wrap it around my head,” he said. “The doctor asked me what day it was and for the life of me, I could not remember. I was like: ‘September, December.'”

At this point, Edgar said, doctors made him go to hospital for a scan of his brain, and on the way, things started coming back to him.

“That is when they said I needed to go get a cat scan. We go to the hospital, and then on the way to the hospital the nurse in the ambulance said, ‘What day of February is it?’ I was like, boom, ‘It’s the 6th.’

“Right away that is when things started snowballing and I started to remember the warmup and even the first 20 seconds before getting hit with the knee.

“Everything came back to me but I don’t remember walking out of the cage, though.”

Edgar appears to want to continue fighting but will have to do so once he has served a two-month medical suspension.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.