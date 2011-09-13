The 10 Coolest Concept Cars At The Frankfurt Auto Show

The Frankfurt Auto Show kicks off this week, and auto manufacturers are vying for the world’s attention with a dizzying array of concept cars.From an eco-friendly BMW to a Volkswagen that seats one, here are our top picks for the coolest concept cars on display in Germany this week.
Why its awesome: The auto, developed with help from the German government, is battery-operated and has room for a single occupant.
Think of it an an electrified scooter.
Why they're awesome: BMW's newest concept cars are designed for urban travel.
The i3 is a compact, all-electric vehicle while the i8 is a hybrid car intended for family use.
Why it's awesome: Audi unveiled the first A2 in 1999, and the updated version--designed for urban use--has some awesome features like an opaque roof that turns transparent at the click of a button.
Why it's awesome: The car, a joint project between Daimler's Smart city concept and chemical giant BASF, is super-light and has all-plastic wheels.
Its roof features hexagonal spots covered with transparent solar cells, which can create enough energy to power the car's multimedia and air ventilation systems.
Oh, and it strongly resembles an owl.
Why it's awesome: Ford's latest entry takes the evolution of communication to the next level.
Using cloud computing technology, the car can download information on anything from weather to traffic, and can even pick up music from your house.
Why it's awesome: The sleek HX1 has an aerodynamic build and seats six.
It uses a hybrid technology that is exceptionally fuel efficient.
Why it's awesome: The Tubik may not look like the other diminutive concepts on display in Frankfurt, but the half-van, half-bus is intended to take the car sharing concept to the next level.
It has reconfigurable seats and is designed for comfort.
Why it's awesome: Jaguar's sporty concept is a shift for the luxury car brand.
The two-seater hybrid reaches speeds of up to 186 mph, with an electric-only top speed of 50 mph.
Why it's awesome: The new convertible concept from Bentley is as luxurious as the rest of the vehicles in the VW-owned brand's lineup.
It has a V12 engine and gorgeous leather interior.
Why it's awesome: The Land Rover DC100 has the same boxy shape as the company's core product, the Defender, but is sleek and modern underneath.
Check out the massive wheels on the concept.
