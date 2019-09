There’s nothing quite like a big, controlled building demolition.

The largest one to ever take place in Europe happened in Frankurt today, when a 41-year old, 380-feet high university tower was blown up.

We’ve included a few different videos to offer up different angles.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via @lorcanrk)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.