Watch Frank Thomas Namecheck 139 Different Teammates In His Hall Of Fame Speech Sunday

Today, former White Sox first baseman and designated hitter Frank Thomas, along with former pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine and former managers Bobby Cox, Tony LaRussa and Joe Torre, were inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

All the speeches were tremendous. But Thomas stole the show when he decided to namecheck approximately 139 former teammates. The video is below — the “montage,” as Thomas calls it, gets started at around 14:40. The list is not exhaustive, as Thomas, who in his late career also played for Toronto and Oakland, played with more than 800 different players.

But according to Red Sox beatwriter Ian Browne, Thomas, who in 2007 broke the all-time home run record by a DH, fittingly shattered the record for most players name-checked in an HOF speech by 87 names.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.