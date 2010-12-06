Frank Rich: Obama Is Suffering From Stockholm Syndrome And The GOP Are His Captors

Photo: AP

Almost every Sunday morning show today touched on the left’s increasing frustration with President Obama‘s lack of backbone in dealing with the GOP in the wake of his midterm ‘shellacking.’Frank Rich, in a brutal op-ed today, says Obama is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.



Those desperate to decipher the baffling Obama presidency could do worse than consult an article titled “Understanding Stockholm Syndrome” in the online archive of The F.B.I. Law Enforcement Bulletin. It explains that hostage takers are most successful at winning a victim’s loyalty if they temper their brutality with a bogus show of kindness. Soon enough, the hostage will start concentrating on his captors’ “good side” and develop psychological characteristics to please them — “dependency; lack of initiative; and an inability to act, decide or think.”

This dynamic was acted out — yet again — in President Obama’s latest and perhaps most humiliating attempt to placate his Republican captors in Washington.

Rich goes on to call Obama’s video following the bipartisan summit meeting with the GOP a “hostage video and that Obama is “so indistinct no one across the entire political spectrum knows who he is.” Meanwhile, trying to hammer it out is proving a full time job for the media.



Read the rest here >

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.