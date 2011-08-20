Tech Banker Frank Quattrone Is Having The Best Week Ever

Frank Quattrone

There’s no denying it. It’s been one heck of a week for Frank Quattrone’s Qatalyst Partners.His boutique advisory firm, Qatalyst Partners, served as a deal adviser for both the Motorola Mobility proposed sale earlier this week to Google for $12.5 billion and the Hewlett-Packard’s proposed $10.2 billion takeover yesterday of British software company Autonomy.



And it looks like the legendary Silicon Valley investment banker — who experienced legal troubles in the past — is experiencing a comeback on a whole other level.

Quattrone’s Qatalyst is not only challenging major firms for deals, but it’s beating them. Where was Goldman and JPMorgan for that Motorola Mobility/Google deal?

It’s not surprising since Quattrone had quite a track record during his years at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

During the tech boom of the 1990s, the technology-focused i-banker helped bring more than 175 companies public, including Amazon.com, Cisco and Netscape.

However, he had to sit on the sidelines when he became tied up in legal battles.

In 2003 Quattrone was charged with blocking an investigation of Credit Suisse’s IPO practices. He was convicted on charges of obstruction of justice and later banned from the securities industry. Eventually he was exonerated on appeal in 2006. The SEC’s ban was lifted on him in 2007 and all charges were dropped.

He went on to found Qatalyst Group in 2008. Google was one of the firm’s first clients for its takeover struggle between Yahoo and Microsoft. However, that deal never actually happened.

Major deals for Qatalyst have included Data Domain’s sale to EMC and device maker Palm’s sale to Hewlett-Packard.

Quattrone began his career in banking in 1979 at Morgan Stanley. While at Morgan Stanley, he served as a managing director and head of global tech investment banking until his departure in 1996. He was later the CEO/founder of Deutsche Bank Securities. After his stint with Deutsche Bank Securities, he went to Credit Suisse as a managing director and technology group head until 2003.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree in economics from UPenn’s Wharton School of Business graduating summa cum laude in 1977. He received his MBA from Stanford in 1981.

