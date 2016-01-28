Legendary tech banker Frank Quattrone is stepping down as CEO of his boutique firm

Tech banker Frank Quattrone is stepping down as CEO of Qatalyst, the boutique bank he founded in 2008, according to a Fortune report.

Quattrone, 60, left a career at big Wall Street firms, including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse, after the bursting dot-com bubble prompted an investigation into how IPO shares were allocated.

He started Qatalyst in 2008, and has been advising on tech deals with the firm ever since

Quattrone will be replaced as CEO by George Boutros, according to Fortune, who has worked with Quattrone for years at multiple firms. Qatalyst also named Jason DiLullo and Jonathan Turner as new co-presidents, according to the report.

Quattrone will become executive chairman, according to the report.

