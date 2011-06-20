Silicon Valley's Most Powerful Banker Is Also Rory McIlroy's Golf Partner

Photo: Frank Quattrone/yFrog

As Rory McIlroy was mowing down competitors at the U.S. Open this weekend, Valley banking legend Frank Quattrone tweeted a nice humble brag saying, “Congrats to my Pro-Am partner Rory McIlroy on shattering the US Open record and handling adversity and success w class” and attaching this photo.(The photo is from last December at the Chevron World Challenge in LA.)



Don’t Miss: OK, TIGER WOODS, IT’S GAME ON: Take Off The Hair Shirt And Start Playing!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.