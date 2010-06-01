Frank Quattrone Is A Face Painting Flyers Fan

Legendary investment banker Frank Quattrone is apparently a super fan of the Philadelphia Flyers.



During last night’s tough loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, Frank tweeted, “Come on Flyers, rally!” Steve Case retweeted Frank and appended the photo below.

Who knew Frank was so Flyered up? The Flyers are down 2 games to 0 in the Stanley Cup finals. The series shifts back to Philly, so hopefully they can even things up.

Right, Frank?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.