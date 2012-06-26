Frank Quattrone Does A Victory Lap, Brags In An Email To Clients About The Yammer Deal

Tech investment big-shot Frank Quattrone’s advisory firm Qatalyst Partners was the sole financial advisor of the $1.2-billion Microsoft-Yammer deal, Business Insider has learned.



A source close to the firm emailed us a correspondence between Quattrone and his clients, which we’ve included below:

Subject: Qatalyst Advises Yammer on Proposed $1.2 Billion Sale to Microsoft

Dear Clients & Supporters,

We are pleased to announce Qatalyst’s role as exclusive financial advisor to Yammer, a leading provider of enterprise social networks, in its agreement to be acquired by Microsoft for cash consideration of $1.2 billion.

The news release below describes the proposed transaction in greater detail.

Thanks for your support and we look forward to speaking to you soon!

Best regards,

Frank

