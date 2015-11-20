How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child

Frank “Perk” Hixon Jr. was a Senior Managing Director at Evercore Partners until an insider trading scandal derailed his career. While he was still at the investment bank, Hixon Jr. had access to non-public information about his firm’s earnings and the sale of two companies that Evercore was involved in. Accounts belonging to his father and his mistress netted over $US700,000 from trades tied to these deals and announcements.

