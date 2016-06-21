Singer Frank Ocean wrote a poignant note about homophobia in the aftermath of the Orlando shooting

In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando that left 49 dead, people have been reacting to the homophobia that allegedly ignited it.

In a moving note left on Tumblr, musician Frank Ocean addressed the shooting and the homophobia he sees in the world.

For Ocean, it’s very personal.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighbourhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t,” Ocean wrote.

He sees hate as something that is passed down.

“Many hate us and wish we didn’t exist. Many are annoyed by our wanting to be married like everyone else or use the correct restroom like everyone else. Many don’t see anything wrong with passing down the same old values that send thousands of kids into suicidal depression each year,” Ocean continued.

Ocean, who is gay himself, is inspired by his faith in his writing and his life in general. What he really wants is to understand where the hate is coming from.

“We are all God’s children, I heard. I left my siblings out of it and spoke with my maker directly and I think he sounds a lot like myself. If I being myself were more awesome at being detached from my own story in a way I being myself never could be. I wanna know what others hear, I’m scared to know but I wanna know what everyone hears when they talk to God. Do the insane hear the voice distorted? Do the indoctrinated hear another voice entirely,” Ocean concluded.

Read the full post here:

