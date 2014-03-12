Frank Ocean Tells Chipotle To 'F--- OFF' Over $US212,000 Commission

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Frank Ocean posted a photo of a check to the fast food chain saying ‘F-OFF’ amid lawsuit.





In September, Chipotle made a haunting commercial on the evil of factory farming featuring Fiona Apple singing the creepy “Pure Imagination” song from “Willy Wonka.”

Turns out rapper Frank Ocean, too, was contracted to do a similar deal for a Chipotle ad — but it all fell through and now things are getting ugly.

On Friday, Chipotle sued Ocean, claiming the Mexican fast food chain paid the rapper $US212,500 to lend his vocal skills to an ad campaign but he never delivered. Ocean was set to make an additional $212,500 after the ad was finished.

Ocean’s legal team countered by saying, “When Frank was asked to participate in this project, Chipotle’s representatives told him that the thrust of the campaign was to promote responsible farming. There was no Chipotle reference or logo in the initial presentation, and Chipotle told Frank that was an intentional element of the campaign.”

Chipotle argued in their suit that “the version Ocean viewed was roughly 80 per cent complete and did not yet include the Chipotle logo at the end of the film,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last night, Ocean made it very clear how he felt about the situation with Chipotle — posting a photo to his Tumblr of a check, presumably to Chipotle, for the amount of $US212,500 along with the memo, “F— OFF.”

Despite the Chipotle debacle, Ocean is not averse to working with other brands. Just this morning he dropped a song featuring Diplo, Mick Jones, and Paul Simon that is featured on a Converse compilation album.

And here’s the ad in the question, that Fiona Apple apparently felt better about than Ocean:

