Frank Ocean Tells Chipotle To 'F--- OFF' Over $US212,000 Commission

Rapper Frank Ocean responded to a lawsuit from burrito chain Chipotle late Monday by writing the company a check for $US212,500 that said “F— OFF” in the memo line.

The Mexican chain had filed suit against Ocean on Friday, claiming that he failed to record a cover of “Pure Imagination” for the company’s “Scarecrow” ad campaign.

Chipotle claims he backed out of the project after the company gave him an advance of $US212,500, and that he never returned the money despite failing to deliver the song, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ocean’s legal team claims the singer was deceived into thinking the ad campaign was meant to promote responsible farming, and that he no longer wanted to participate after learning that a Chipotle logo would appear at the end of the ad.

Ocean hasn’t publicly commented on the suit until Monday, when his Tumblr account posted an image of the aforementioned check in his name for the exact amount that Chipotle gave him in the advance, Gawker reported.

