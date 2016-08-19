Frank Ocean just released a new visual album

While Frank Ocean fans wait for his next long-awaited LP “Boys Don’t Cry,” he’s given them something else.

The R&B artist has released a visual album via his livestream at boysdontcry.co, called “Endless.”

As Rolling Stone reports, “Endless” is separate from “Boys Don’t Cry,” which is expected to premiere this weekend via Apple Music, after several delays.

“‘Endless’ features features violins, double basses, violas, and cellos from London Contemporary Orchestra, which was conducted by Robert Ames,” according to Rolling Stone.

Ocean’s “Channel Orange” became a sensation for Frank Ocean back in 2012, when he was largely known through his connection to the group Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All. His latest studio album has been one of the most anticipated in years.

If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can watch “Endless” here.

Here’s the full tracklist for “Endless”:

1. “Device Control”

2. “Alabama”

3. “U-N-I-T-Y”

4. “Commes Des Garcons”

5. “Wither”

6. “In Here Somewhere”

7. “At Your Best (You Are Love)”

8. “Mine”

9. Ambience 001: “In a Certain Way”

10. Ambience 002: “Honeybaby”

11. “Hublots”

12. “Slide on Me”

