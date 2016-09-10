Frank Ocean's acclaimed album 'Blonde' is now available on Spotify

Frank Ocean’s album “Blonde” is now available on Spotify, nearly three weeks after it was released as an Apple Music exclusive

on August 20.

The critically acclaimed album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart after selling 276,000 equivalent album units from iTunes purchases and Apple Music streams. It’s the first time Ocean has charted in the No. 1 position since he broke out as one of the most acclaimed R&B singers currently working.

Though it is available by search, “Blonde” notably does not appear on Spotify’s New Releases section for this week. Spotify previously announced that it suppresses albums by artists who have signed exclusive deals with other streaming services.

“Blonde” is still not on Tidal, Soundcloud Go, or Amazon Prime.

You can now stream the album below, via Spotify:

