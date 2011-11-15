A-LIST BACKLASH: These Celebrities Have Come Out Against Occupy Wall Street

Occupy Wall Street is trendy, no doubt about it.
There’s a long list of celebrities and stars who have expressed their support for OWS, and much of it appears to be genuine.
The Occupy protestors have tapped into a fertile vein in the American mind.
However, some famous figures (many of them part of the “1 per cent,” no doubt) have come out against Occupy.
They have various motivations: some have a political conflict, some fail to grasp the extent of the movement’s influence, and some are just distracted by nearby sweets.
