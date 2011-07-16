The Frank McCourt Org Chart Shows Just How Ridiculous The Dodgers Bankruptcy Is

This organizational chart – courtesy of Bill Shaikin of the LA Times – for the numerous entities and holding companies that Frank McCourt uses to house every aspect of LA Dodgers baseball underscores the total ridiculousness of his current fight with Major League Baseball for control of the team.



By our count, there’s at least 22 separate companies 100% owned by Frank McCourt and all of them – from parking to tickets to real estate – somehow connect to the baseball operations. Good luck to all the accountants currently trying to sort it all out.

And sorting it out is key to the bankruptcy proceedings that could force McCourt to give up the team. Only five of the entities actually filed for bankruptcy. One of them owns the actual team.

However, a different non-bankrupt business owns the stadium they play in and the land it stands on. By that rational, even if McCourt loses the team, he could still claim to be their landlord and try to charge them rent. That’s when things get really sticky.

Photo: Los Angeles Times

