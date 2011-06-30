Dodgers Owner Frank McCourt's Five Most Ridiculous Debts

Photo: Zimbio

The sad, strange story of Frank McCourt‘s tenure as owner of the Dodgers took another turn yesterday, as the team filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Naturally, the question on the minds of Angelenos, as well as sports fans everywhere, is how?



How does one of the most storied franchises in professional sports end up at the mercy of a bankruptcy judge, begging for handouts from investors and hanging in the balance of a divorce settlement between an awful, spoiled man and his awful, spoiled wife?

How could the Dodgers be losing money?

Well, owing Manny Ramirez $21 million probably doesn’t help.

That’s right, as part of the bankruptcy filing yesterday, McCourt listed one Manuel Aristedes Ramirez as the team’s largest creditor, with $21 million in deferred salary due by the end of the week.

In Frank’s defence, anytime you can give a $45 million contract to a guy who spends most of his time injured or being suspended for using steroids, you’ve got to jump at that. At least that’s a baseball expense.

But the reason Frank is in such hot water isn’t simply because he over payed a large Dominican man to hit a ball with a stick.

It’s because he and his loving wife Jamie used the Dodgers—to quote one of their family advisers—”like their personal credit card,” leveraging team assets to support a lifestyle that makes Kim Kardashian’s wedding registry look almost reasonable.

So here’s a look at the five most absurd expenses—both personal and professional—that have brought the McCourts and the Dodgers to the brink.

This post originally appeared at Guest of a Guest.

