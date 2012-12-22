John Kerry's Nomination Means Barney Frank May Be Back In D.C. Sooner Than Anyone Thought

Today, Barack Obama nominated Massachusetts Democratic Senator John Kerry for Secretary of State, and if he’s confirmed, that will leave a Massachusetts Senate seat open next year.



At the same time, there just happens to be a Massachusetts Democrat going into retirement next year — former head of the Banking Committee, Barney Frank.

Governor Deval Patrick has got to nominate someone to fill the seat until a special election is held next year, and Frank may be the experienced pick.

Politico reports that Frank said he wouldn’t rule out accepting the nomination either.

“The governor ought to be free to make whatever choices he makes. In Massachusetts, you’re talking about an interim, not a permanent appointment. I certainly would not take on any long-term appointment,” Frank said. “As for an interim thing, I think accepting offers that haven’t been made is kind of presumptuous.”

Pressed to clarify, Frank said his answer was “not a ‘no’ or a ‘yes.’ Rejecting an offer that hasn’t been made is also presumptuous.”

If Frank became Senator, even for just a little while, he’d be the 2nd openly gay Senator in U.S. history. So we’ll see what happens.

