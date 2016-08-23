Focus group pollster finds that some former Trump supporters have soured on him

Donald Trump’s image crisis is starting to affect even his former supporters — a recent focus group of independent voters, some of whom previously supported the Republican presidential nominee, ascribed a lot of negative traits to the brash billionaire.

Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz asked independent Pennsylvania voters in a focus group aired on CBS News to name a word or phrase that they think describes Trump. Nearly all of the attributes were negative. Among those named were “erratic,” “laughingstock,” “impulsive,” “rude,” “arrogant,” “childish narcissist,” and “egotistical.”

Luntz noted that they were all “horrible” descriptions of a presidential candidate.

Six people in the group said they were currently supporting Trump, but nearly all of them said they had been leaning toward Trump at one point during the election.

One voter who said Trump had initially been her first choice told Luntz that the nominee had “become outrageous” and lamented that he “speaks without thinking.” Another, a longtime Democrat, said she had previously supported Trump but that over the last few months it started seeming as though he’s “insane.”

A third voter cut in and said, “I don’t think he’s insane, I think he’s just acting like a 12-year-old.”

“When he initially began to run, he gave voice to a lot of the frustrations I was feeling about how government is working or, more to the point, not working, but since then he’s been running as a 12-year-old and changes his positions every news cycle,” the voter said.

Another said Trump need to “stop worrying about sound bites” to get news time.

Voters overall seemed concerned about the substance of Trump’s campaign, noting that he needs to focus more on issues and less on shocking people.

But, some voters in the focus group noted that despite Trump’s shortcomings, they might still consider voting for him. One, voicing a common opinion, said Trump is preferable to the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

