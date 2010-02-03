REVEALED: The Secret GOP Playbook For Killing Financial Reform

You might recognise this face from cable news.
He’s Frank Luntz, the conservative strategist whose specialty is using focus groups to test effective political language.
He comes up with the phrases you hear politicians repeat over and over and over again.
And now he’s helping businesses and politicians who are opposed to financial reform — in particular, the Consumer Financial Protection Agency.
The HuffingtonPost’s Sam Stein has posted one of Luntz’s strategy memos.
Basically, it’s the result of a poll Luntz conducted about reform, and inside he reveals the key themes opponents of financial reform need to hit on in order to be successful.
In a nutshell: Americans hate bailouts, regulators, bureaucrats, loopholes, deadbeat homeowners, and lobbyists. And as long as you can attach those words to reform, you can kill it.
First, realise that a plurality of Americans blame deadbeat homeowners for the crisis, NOT Wall Street
And as long as its the CEOs who are punished, then Americans are OK with letting the companies survive.
Besides, a year after the government first started acting on the economy, few are satisfied with the results
Amazing. If you convince the public that the regulation is a bailout, they'll punish any Congressman who supports it.
Another key angle: Make it sound as though any regulation is the product of lobbyists. The public HATES lobbyists.
