'Mark my words': Republican pollster Frank Luntz makes mammoth prediction after GOP convention

Republican pollster Frank Luntz turned to Twitter late Thursday night to predict that the Republican National Convention would propel Donald Trump ahead of or near Hillary Clinton in the polls within a few days.

“Mark my words,” Luntz tweeted, “This speech will put Trump even or ahead of Hillary in polls by Monday, when the Democratic convention begins.”

Luntz’s prediction came after Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president.

According to a CNN/ORC instant poll, 56% of voters who watched Trump’s speech said they were more likely to vote for the Manhattan billionaire. Meanwhile, 32% said his speech had little effect and 10% said they were less likely to vote for him.

