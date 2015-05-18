Frank Lowy says he just has a sore shoulder after falling off the stage at the A-League grand final

Oooh. Picture: Getty Images

After what looked like a nasty fall during the A-League Grand Final presentations, FFA chairman Frank Lowy said he’s “OK” and “resting comfortably”.

Lowy just released this statement on the Football Australia website.

I want to thank everyone for the concern shown and support for me after my tumble at the Grand Final. I think everyone was as shocked as I was, but I’m grateful to be resting comfortably. I have a sore shoulder which might take some time to fully recover, but I should be OK. People everywhere, and especially football fans, have been so generous with their texts and tweets and other messages to me. Thank you. And thank you for supporting our beautiful game. Congratulations also to Melbourne Victory on a magnificent win.

While Melbourne Victory claimed an historic third A-League championship with a 3-0 win over Sydney FC in last night’s A-League grand final, it was Lowy who stole the show.

Here’s a look at his dramatic fall.

