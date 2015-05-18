Frank Lowy nearly broke his neck falling off the stage at the A-League grand final

Oooh. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne Victory claimed an historic third A-League championship with a 3-0 win over Sydney FC in last night’s A-League grand final, but Frank Lowy stole the show.

Not in the way the FFA chairman would have liked to, though. In handing the winner’s trophy to Victory captain Mark Milligan, Lowy forgot where he was:

FA confirmed later that Lowy was OK.

“Mr Lowy received treatment from paramedics on the scene and was cleared of serious injury,” a statement read. “He has soreness in his shoulder from the fall, but is otherwise OK.”

As for the game, it was one-way traffic after Besart Berisha opened for Victory with a scorching half-volley goal in the first half. The game tightened up as the second half opened, but late goals to Kosta Barbarouses and Leigh Broxham in the final 10 minutes put the trophy well beyond reach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.