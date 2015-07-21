Frank Lowy has brain surgery after his stage fall

Frank Lowy falls off the stage as he presents Victory with the winners trophy in Melbourne. Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Billionaire Frank Lowy, the 84-year-old chair of Westfield and Scentre, has had brain surgery, a legacy of a fall in May.

Lowy, the chairman of the Football Federation of Australia, underwent a surgical procedure to correct a complication, most likely the result of a tumble from the stage during a presentation at the A-League Grand Final.

Westfield says the procedure was performed in Europe where he was holidaying. He is now out of hospital and is expected to make a full and rapid recovery.

A few days prior to the surgery, Lowy began to feel unwell and an examination revealed he had a subdural haematoma, which is not uncommon following trauma to the head.

“Mr Lowy is now resting comfortably and following a short convalescence will return to Australia,” says Westfield.

