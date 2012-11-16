A Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage On A Private Island Is On Sale For $19.9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of AHAlife

When renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright began designing what is now known as the Massaro house on Petra Island, he told the owner of Fallingwater, another one of his iconic homes, “When I finish the house on the island, it will surpass your Fallingwater.”But in his lifetime, Wright would never see the house built. Instead, the original plans and designs were taken up by Joe Massaro and architect Thomas Heinz, a fact that caused some grumblings among Wright fans and purists in the architecture world.



Joe Massaro addressed the controversy with The Guardian back in 2006, saying “To me, that’s ridiculous. It’s like, if you found a symphony by Beethoven, you wouldn’t play it?”

The heart-shaped island is a 15-minute helicopter ride north of New York City. It was completed in 2008 with a 5,000-square-foot main residence and a 1,200-square-foot guest cottage. The entire 11-acre property is now available for sale for a cool $19.9 million, according to a report by AHAlife.

