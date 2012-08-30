Save This Classic Frank Lloyd Wright House Before It's Too Late

The David and Gladys Wright House

Photo: Photo by Scott Jarson

Conservationists are battling to declare the David and Gladys Wright House in Arizona a landmark before it is destroyed forever.Back in June, developer 8081 Meridian paid $1.8 million for the Phoenix residence, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the early 1950s. 8081 Meridian now plans to demolish the home in order to make way for two brand new mansions in the Arcadia neighbourhood, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust.



Frank Lloyd Wright, the man behind Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum, built the house for his son David. Because it is the only Wright residence in existence that is based on the circular spiral plan, several architectural historians and critics consider the David and Gladys Wright House to be among the architect’s 20 most significant buildings.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is leading the crusade against the building’s destruction by petitioning the City of Phoenix to grant historic preservation and landmark designation to the house. If that fails, the organisation is also working to find a preservation-minded buyer for the property, as well as considering a lot split allowing new homes to share property with the famous building as a last resort.

If it is demolished, it will be the first intact Wright building to be torn down in almost 40 years.

