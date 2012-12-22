This Classic Frank Lloyd Wright House Has Been Spared From Demolition

The David and Gladys Wright House

Photo: Photo by Scott Jarson

Back in August, conservationists were fighting to declare this David and Gladys Wright House in Arizona a landmark before it was destroyed by developer 8081 Meridian.The Phoenix residence was bought in June by the company for $1.8 million with plans to build two brand new mansions in the Arcadia neighbourhood.



But the Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust wouldn’t let that happen, and after petitioning the city of Phoenix to grant historic preservation and landmark designation to the 1950s home, it has finally succeeded in saving the building.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy was able to purchase the house through an LLC owned by an anonymous benefactor. The next step will be to have the home declared a landmark so there is no chance this will happen again.

“This purchase is a magnificent and generous action,” said Larry Woodin, president of the Chicago-based Conservancy, in a press release. “It is a gift to the people of Phoenix, a gift to the worldwide architectural community and to everyone that cares about the history of modern architecture. We are enormously grateful to this benefactor for making sure there will be a new chapter in the life of this important and unique Frank Lloyd Wright building.”

If it had been demolished, it would have been the first intact Wright building to be torn down in almost 40 years.

