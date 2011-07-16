These 11 Frank Lloyd Wright Landmarks Could Soon Be World Heritage Sites

Photo: buggolo via Flickr
Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar just announced that he will nominate 11 Frank Lloyd Wright landmarks to be added to the United Nations’ World Heritage List.
The buildings have garnered worldwide recognition as innovative architectural institutions that not only reflect the United States’ cultural identity, but have also served as progressive architectural feats that have influenced the continuation of Wright’s “organic architecture” concept.
Wright designed buildings for more than 70 years, and he is responsible for some of the most iconic museums, churches, libraries, offices, residences and schools in the U.S.
The buildings’ fate will not be known until 2013, after the UNESCO World Heritage Committee reaches a final verdict and a formal nomination by the committee has been made, according to Salazar’s office.
Whether or not the buildings receive recognition, they are still fascinating examples of American architecture. We’ve compiled some photos from FLW fans around the country.
The Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona sprawls across 412 acres at the border of the McDowell Mountains and the rugged terrain of the Sonoran desert.
The Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921, and features traditional Southern California architecture, complete with terra cotta and ornate geometric glass designs.
The Marin County Civic centre in San Rafael, California is Wright's last architectural triumph. It consists of two narrow buildings with archways linked together by a rotunda.
Oak Park, Illinois' Unity Temple, built between 1905 and 1908, showcases intricately stylised piers, elongated flat roofs, and a detailed geometric pattern.
New York City's Guggenheim Museum is considered one of the most innovatively designed museums in existence today. It has a spiral rotunda, interweaving geometric circles, and an oculus set a staggering 95 feet above the floor.
Bartlesville, Oklahoma's massive tree trunk-inspired Price Tower is the only skyscraper Wright built. It features 19 tapered floors that resemble tree branches and copper cladding on the side, meant to resemble leaves.
Fallingwater, in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, was built with sandstone, steel and glass windows, and black walnut cabinetry. The light space surrounding the building sits in stark contrast to the residence's heavy concrete base.
The Taliesin, a home in Spring Green, Wisconsin covers 600 acres and has endured two fires. Design features include limestone chimneys, stucco, and cedar shingles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.