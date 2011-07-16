These 11 Frank Lloyd Wright Landmarks Could Soon Be World Heritage Sites

Photo: buggolo via Flickr

Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar just announced that he will nominate 11 Frank Lloyd Wright landmarks to be added to the United Nations’ World Heritage List.



The buildings have garnered worldwide recognition as innovative architectural institutions that not only reflect the United States’ cultural identity, but have also served as progressive architectural feats that have influenced the continuation of Wright’s “organic architecture” concept.

Wright designed buildings for more than 70 years, and he is responsible for some of the most iconic museums, churches, libraries, offices, residences and schools in the U.S.

The buildings’ fate will not be known until 2013, after the UNESCO World Heritage Committee reaches a final verdict and a formal nomination by the committee has been made, according to Salazar’s office.

Whether or not the buildings receive recognition, they are still fascinating examples of American architecture. We’ve compiled some photos from FLW fans around the country.

