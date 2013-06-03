U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg Has Died

Wikimedia CommonsU.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) died Monday morning due to complications from viral pneumonia, his office told The Bergen Record’s Herb Jackson.



At 89, Lautenberg was the oldest member of the Senate. He was also the last veteran of World War II serving in the Senate.

He had been battling a number of health issues this year, missing several votes while spending time outside of Washington. In April, he memorably returned to the floor to vote for an amendment that would have expanded background checks on gun purchases.

