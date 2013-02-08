28 Charts Every Gold Investor Must See

Photo: US Funds

Gold may be the most controversial asset class in the global financial markets.However, many of the conditions that were bullish for gold in the past are looking bullish today.



US Funds Frank Holmes, an expert on commodities, recently presented a monster slide deck that made the ultimate bull case for gold.

Wealth in the gold-loving emerging markets is on the rise and monetary policy continues to be extremely easy around the world. Also, the year after a presidential election is historically a good one for gold.

Holmes has charts illustrating these factors as well as many other factors that might convince you gold is on its way up.

We pulled the 28 very best charts from the 77-slide presentation.

