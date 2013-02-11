13 Charts That Are Crucial To Understanding China And The Emerging Markets

Photo: koadmunkee / Flickr

There are plenty of reasons to be nervous about adding emerging markets exposure to your investment portfolio. Many are worried that they haven’t completely recovered from the global financial crisis. Many are also concerned that countries like China are maturing and that the their era of high growth is ending.However, the emerging market bulls’ case continues to be robust with evidence that these regions offer tremendous investment opportunities.



US Funds Frank Holmes recently presented a monster slide deck that made a big bull case for gold and other commodities. Much of his thesis was supported by growing demand from the emerging markets.

Holmes shows how these economies have evolved, where they stand today, and what their consumers are consuming.

We pulled the 13 most relevant charts from his 77-slide presentation.

