RANKED: The 13 Coolest Buildings By Starchitect Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry, one of the most prolific and famous architects on earth, turns 85 years old today.

Chances are you’ve seen one of his undulating and mind-bending architectural marvels even if you didn’t know it was a Gehry building.

The internationally acclaimed American artist has been making us question how we perceive buildings ever since his billowing designs splashed onto the scene.

Here are his 13 best works, ranked, based on aesthetic appeal and critical acclaim. See more of our favourite buildings on our Cool Architecture board on Pinterest.

13. Neuer Zollhof, Düsseldorf, Germany

Shutterstock

12. The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Wikimedia Commons

11. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, California, USA

Shutterstock

10. DZ Bank Building (Atrium), Berlin, Germany

Shutterstock

9. Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Shutterstock

8. Vitra Design Museum, Rhein, Germany

Shutterstock

7. MIT’s Strata Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Wikimedia Commons

6. The Dancing House, Prague, Czech Republic

Shutterstock

5. Experience Music Project in Seattle, Washington, USA

Shutterstock

4. Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Shutterstock

3. Marqués de Riscal Winery, Rioja, Spain

Shutterstock

2. 8 Spruce Street (Beekman Tower), New York, New York, USA

New York Bby Gehry

1. Guggenheim Bilbao, Bilbao, Spain

Shutterstock

BONUS: Gehry’s (uncompleted) Facebook Campus

