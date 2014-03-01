RANKED: The 13 Coolest Buildings By Starchitect Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry, one of the most prolific and famous architects on earth, turns 85 years old today.
Chances are you’ve seen one of his undulating and mind-bending architectural marvels even if you didn’t know it was a Gehry building.
The internationally acclaimed American artist has been making us question how we perceive buildings ever since his billowing designs splashed onto the scene.
Here are his 13 best works, ranked, based on aesthetic appeal and critical acclaim. See more of our favourite buildings on our Cool Architecture board on Pinterest.
13. Neuer Zollhof, Düsseldorf, Germany
Shutterstock
12. The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
11. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, California, USA
Shutterstock
10. DZ Bank Building (Atrium), Berlin, Germany
Shutterstock
9. Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Shutterstock
8. Vitra Design Museum, Rhein, Germany
Shutterstock
7. MIT’s Strata Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
6. The Dancing House, Prague, Czech Republic
Shutterstock
5. Experience Music Project in Seattle, Washington, USA
Shutterstock
4. Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Shutterstock
3. Marqués de Riscal Winery, Rioja, Spain
Shutterstock
2. 8 Spruce Street (Beekman Tower), New York, New York, USA
1. Guggenheim Bilbao, Bilbao, Spain
Shutterstock
BONUS: Gehry’s (uncompleted) Facebook Campus
