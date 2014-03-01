RANKED: The 13 Coolest Buildings By Starchitect Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry, one of the most prolific and famous architects on earth, turns 85 years old today.

Chances are you’ve seen one of his undulating and mind-bending architectural marvels even if you didn’t know it was a Gehry building.

The internationally acclaimed American artist has been making us question how we perceive buildings ever since his billowing designs splashed onto the scene.

Here are his 13 best works, ranked, based on aesthetic appeal and critical acclaim. See more of our favourite buildings on our Cool Architecture board on Pinterest.

13. Neuer Zollhof, Düsseldorf, Germany

The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve

12. The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, California

11. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, California, USA

DZ Bank Building (Atrium) berlin

10. DZ Bank Building (Atrium), Berlin, Germany

Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

9. Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Vitra Design Museum

8. Vitra Design Museum, Rhein, Germany

MIT Strata Center

7. MIT’s Strata Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

The Dancing House, Prague, Czech Republic

6. The Dancing House, Prague, Czech Republic

Experience Music Project in Seattle, Washington

5. Experience Music Project in Seattle, Washington, USA

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas

4. Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Marqués de Riscal Winery, Rioja, Spain

3. Marqués de Riscal Winery, Rioja, Spain

$60,000 a month penthouse gehry building new york

2. 8 Spruce Street (Beekman Tower), New York, New York, USA

Guggenheim Bilbao, Bilbao, Spain

1. Guggenheim Bilbao, Bilbao, Spain

BONUS: Gehry’s (uncompleted) Facebook Campus

