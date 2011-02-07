Frank Gehry Calls Paris Residents 'Philistines' After Mega Museum Is Blocked By Zoning Committee

Photo: Courtesy of Gehry Partners, LLP
The world’s top architect has this to say about Paris after a zoning committee stopped construction of his newest museum:They are “philistines”. “With their little tight-fitting suits, they want to put Paris into formalin. It’s quite pathetic,” Frank Gehry said, according to the Telegraph.
Gehry’s stunning $135-million “Cloud” museum was to be a private museum for the art collection of LVMH’s Bernard Arnaud.
A local committee sued to stop the construction that would destroy forest land in Paris’ Bois de Boulogne.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.