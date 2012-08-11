A Trader Is Selling His Gorgeous Mansion On A Private Island Off The California Coast For $21.9 Million

The Newport Beach home of private investor and partner of the Cutler Group, Frank Cutler, is on the market for $21.9 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The five bedroom home located on a six-acre private island that is shared by just 23 other homes and is inaccessible by car.

The home listed by Rob Giem of Sotheby’s originally hit the market at $27.9 million, but the price has been slashed by $6 million.

