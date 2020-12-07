Late Kleiner Perkins cofounder Frank Caufield's 12-acre California estate just sold for more than $32 million to a mystery buyer — see inside

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Frank Caufield’s California mansion was bought by an anonymous buyer for $US32 million.

Caufield was a VC and founded Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The house had an unusually high amount of interest, according to realtors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Montecito, California estate of late venture capitalist Frank J. Caufield sold for $US32.25 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The property was on the market for two months before it sold, and had multiple offers within the first ten days, which is “pretty special,” Eric Lavey, one of the real estate agents told Business Insider. The home was also listed with Dusty Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty and Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer is unknown.



Read more: Here are the VCs getting huge paydays, again, because Salesforce is buying Slack for $US27.7 billion



The expensive property had 12 showings, which is also quite unusual in this price range where he wouldn’t usually expect more than one showing in a month, Baker said.

“Any other year, this would probably have been the most expensive sale of the year in Montecito,” he told WSJ, and attributed the high interest to San Francisco and Los Angeles residents fleeing to Montecito.

Frank Caufield is known for cofounding Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital company in Menlo Park, California that currently just goes by Kleiner Perkins. He also sat on the boards of AOL, Time Warner, and other companies during his career.

Caufield died in November 2019.

See inside the home here.

The estate sits on 12 acres in Montecito.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The main building is an 18,500 square foot villa originally built in the 1920s.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The home was built in an Italian renaissance style.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

It went on the market in October, asking $US39 million.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Some of the original 1920s detail remain in the house…

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

…including carved walnut wall panels in the library.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Original golden travertine floors were also preserved, according to WSJ.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Arched limestone windows in the dining room were also preserved from the original architecture.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Despite the classic details, the kitchen is open and modern.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The house has nine bedrooms.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Detailing like gold accents and French doors continue throughout bedrooms and sitting rooms.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Wood paneling and wall paper also show up throughout.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The large estate has three wine cellars.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

A solarium looks out onto the manicured property.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The solarium is also home to one of two pools on the property. This one is 38 feet long.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The other, larger pool is outside.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The pool makes for a great view from various balconies inside.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

For other outdoor activities, the estate also has a tennis court.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Outside the villa style is even more apparent.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The estate’s landscaping is inspired by Italian gardens.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Most of the 12 acres are designed to continue the renaissance style of the villa.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The massive space, along with manicured hedges and fencing almost look like a palace.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The shrubs almost create the feeling of a sprawling maze.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Outdoor furniture brings living spaces outdoors.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Balconies and decks throughout the home also give the owners the chance to take in views.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Landscapers maintain a green look with different types of plants and trees.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

The growth is so lush it’s easy to forget that the estate is in Montecito.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

All the greenery makes the estate into a world of its own, separate from the rest of the wealthy neighbourhood.

Gavin Carter Frank J. Caufield’s Montecito estate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.