Impressionist Reads LeBron James' 'Coming Home' Letter In The Voice Of Morgan Freeman And It Is Perfect

LeBron James’ “Coming Home” letter in Sports Illustrated was widely praised for how well it was written and for being the best way to announce his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many called the letter “perfect.” But impressionist Frank Caliendo somehow made the letter even better when he was a guest on ESPN Radio and he gave the letter a dramatic reading in the voice of actor Morgan Freeman set to the music from the movie “The Shawshank Redemption.”

