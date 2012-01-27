PHOTOS: This Irish Artist Has Built A House Out Of 1.4 Billion Euros

Frank Buckley, an unemployed Irish artist, has built a home from the shredded remains of 1.4 billion worth of euro notes ($1.82 billion), a monument to the “madness” wrought on Ireland by the single currency, Reuters reports.



Buckley has kindly agreed to let us use his photos of the unusual “billion euro house”.

