PHOTOS: This Irish Artist Has Built A House Out Of 1.4 Billion Euros

Frank Buckley, an unemployed Irish artist, has built a home from the shredded remains of 1.4 billion worth of euro notes ($1.82 billion), a monument to the “madness” wrought on Ireland by the single currency, Reuters reports.
Buckley has kindly agreed to let us use his photos of the unusual “billion euro house”.
These are the blocks of euros buckley used to build the house. He fashioned the shredded currency notes, borrowed from Ireland's national mint, into bricks.
The building is in the lobby of a dormant Dublin office building. The building has been empty since it was built, four years ago.
Frank has been living in the house since September, after he seperated from his wife (she lives in a home he bought at the height of the housing crisis, which has now lost a third of its value).
