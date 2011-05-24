Frank Bruni Is The Key Ingredient In The New York Times' New Week In Review

Frank Bruni‘s meandering trip through The New York Times takes a new twist.



The former food critic, who had been a writer at large at the NYT Magazine, will join the paper’s op-ed section as a columnist.

Bruni’s primary role will be to anchor the revamped Week In Review section on Sundays. He will also contribute weekly op-eds.

In a memo announcing the news, Opinion Pages editor Andrew Rosenthal described Bruni’s task: “This column, which will be a new anchor feature of the section, will be a sharp, opinionated look at a big event of the last week, from a different or unexpected angle, or a small event that was really important but everyone seems to have missed, or something entirely different. It will fast become a destination for our readers with Frank at the keyboard.”

In the Times story about Bruni’s appointment, Jeremy W. Peters specifically notes Bruni’s sexual orientation.: “Mr. Bruni, 46, is the first gay op-ed columnist in The Times‘s 160-year history.”

Could the inclusion of that line be a reaction against the Times “old white man” problem? (At least one media watcher noted the mention with some scepticism.)

Bruni is not replacing anyone directly — although these is a massive hole left by the departure of Frank Rich — and will start when the new section debuts.

