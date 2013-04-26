Meet The New Business Boss Running $3.25 Billion Payments Company Square

Mobile payment company Square announced today that it has hired Francoise Brougher, a former Google executive, to serve as the company’s Business Lead.



Brougher replaces Keith Rabois who resigned from the company earlier this year after an employee accused him of sexual harassment. (Rabois denied the allegations.)

Square’s CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement Brougher was a “perfect fit for Square.”

In her new role at Square, Brougher will be responsible for the company’s growth operations including its revenue products, international expansion, customer support, and partnerships.

Before joining Square, Brougher was vice president of small business global sales and operations at Google in the online advertising space. Brougher worked at Google for about eight years.

Before joining Google she was an executive at Charles Schwab and prior to that, CEO at Ocean Gem, a wholesale pearl company.

Brougher received her MBA from Harvard Business School in 1994, and a Masters in Engineering from Institut Catholique d’Arts et Metiers in France.

