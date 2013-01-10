HOUSE OF THE DAY: Luxury Goods Mogul Francois Pinault Buys A Zen Bel Air Estate For $16.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: via Redfin

Luxury goods mogul Francois Pinault has bought the zen Bel Air estate that previously belonged to late hair products mogul Vidal Sassoon for $16.5 million, Lauren Schuker Blum at The Wall Street Journal reports.The home was listed for $17.995 million in November, months after Sassoon’s death.

Designed by architect Richard Neutra, the minimalistic house is located on a private drive with four bedrooms, a media room, and a network of courtyards and gardens.

Pinault runs PPR, the luxury goods conglomerate whose brands include Gucci, Puma, and YSL.

The house is gated, ensuring privacy.

It was built by famed architect Richard Neutra in 1959.

The Sassoons reportedly paid $6 million for it back in 2004.

Good thing it's on a 5-acre lot; the entire home is made of glass.

Views from every angle.

The decor is extremely minimalistic.

A zebra-skin rug adds an interesting twist.

A spacious kitchen.

Hallways look out onto gardens and courtyards.

The pool is the centrepiece of the property.

There are four bedrooms. This one has an entire wall made of windows.

You'll get a workout climbing those steps.

