HOUSE OF THE DAY: Luxury Goods Mogul Francois Pinault Buys A Zen Bel Air Estate For $16.5 Million

Luxury goods mogul Francois Pinault has bought the zen Bel Air estate that previously belonged to late hair products mogul Vidal Sassoon for $16.5 million, Lauren Schuker Blum at The Wall Street Journal reports.The home was listed for $17.995 million in November, months after Sassoon’s death.



Designed by architect Richard Neutra, the minimalistic house is located on a private drive with four bedrooms, a media room, and a network of courtyards and gardens.

Pinault runs PPR, the luxury goods conglomerate whose brands include Gucci, Puma, and YSL.

