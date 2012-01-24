The Man Likely To Be The Next President Of France Says His Enemy Is 'The World Of Finance'

Photo: AP

Francois Hollande, the Socialist party candidate (and favourite to win) in this year’s upcoming French election, has one big enemy.And no, it’s not incumbent President Sarkozy.



It’s “the world of finance”.

Hollande was speaking Sunday at the Le Bourget exhibition hall near Paris when he made the provocative comments.

“I like people while others are fascinated by money … I will be the president of the end of privileges,” he said, according to reports in the Telegraph.

He went on to criticise Sarkozy, leader of the centre-right UMP party, before adding, “My real adversary has no name, no face, no party … it’s the world of finance.”

Hollande also announced his government will face a 30% pay cut if he is elected.

This is just another reminder of why you have to watch the French election this year. Hollande is no fan of the euro too, he wants to pull French troops out of Afghanistan — and recent polls suggest he is beating Sarkozy by 29 per cent to the incumbent’s 23 per cent. It’ll be a very different Europe if he continues to hold that lead.

The first round of voting takes place on the 22nd of April.

