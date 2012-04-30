You Must Read This Paragraph From Francois Hollande's Big Speech

Photo: AP Images

Francois Holland, the challenger for the French Presidency, and likely victor next weekend, has given a big speech in Paris.You can read the full text here, but the key paragraph is this, which we’ve turned into English via Google translate.



The word growth, which had disappeared from official statements, is now assumed. I am even told that there would be texts that already circulate among the various chancelleries and governments to take a number of initiatives for growth. Good! And so I myself have committed in the aftermath of the presidential election, send a memorandum to all European governments, so there may already implementing measures that are taken to growth and renegotiation which can engage with the creation of euro-bounds, with the tax on financial transactions with the European investment Bank that will support SMEs and large work, with the mobilization of funds structural, with a dialogue with the European Central Bank, rather than lending to banks so they do not lend to states, could still lend directly to States to fight against speculation!

The gist: People are talking growth again, and when he’s the President he’ll call on the ECB to be way more active in backstoping states.

(Via Joseph Cotterril)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.