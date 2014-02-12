Francois Hollande At The White House: 'You Love The French, But You Don't Always Say So Because You Are Shy'

It’s fascinating how Francois Hollande seems to stand out wherever he goes.

The French president attended that White House state dinner, and as The New York Times highlights, he came alone.

From NYT:

Mr. Hollande spoke of bestowing the French Legion of Honour on American veterans of World War II. “We love the United States and you love the French, but you don’t always say so because you are shy,” he said through a translator, drawing laughs.

Earlier Hollande said that trust between the U.S. and France has been restored after revelations that the NSA spies, ending a feigned political row (because France spies too).

Here he is being welcomed, looking decidedly Hollande-esque:

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner in Washington February 11, 2014.

And here he is sharing a toast with Barack Obama:

