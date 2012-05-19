French Finance Minister Baroin: Greece Is Not A Major Risk For France

Photo: YouTube

Francois Barion, the departing French finance minister, was recently interviewed on a French radio station reported Binyamin Appelbaum of the New York Times.He argued that concerns of a Greek exit from the eurozone were overblown, saying that it would cost France up to 50 billion euros.



“Greece is not a big deal in itself. It’s not a major risk and our banks and insurance companies certainly would be able to absorb it,”

While Greece may have an affect on other insurance companies, as the the Wall Street Journal wrote on Wednesday, Barion feels that France is relatively safe from a Greek exit.

