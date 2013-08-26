Street Artist Finds A Clever Use For London's Trash [PHOTOS]

Artist Francisco de Pajaro makes art out of garbage piles left on the street. He’s built a huge following making little trash monsters in London this summer. According to de Pajaro’s blog, Art is Trash, the artist first started painting on trash in Spain a few years ago.

“Rubbish is the only legal place you can make art on the street,” he told James Buxton of Global Street Art.

You can see some samples of de Pajaro’s trash monsters below. Check out the artist’s blog for more his work.

