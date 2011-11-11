Spanish Politician Withdraws Election Candidacy After Publishing Fake Topless Photo Of The Competition

The image on Pol Cabrer’s Facebook page. Note: We’ve censored this a little

A Spanish senatorial candidate announced she would no longer participate in the upcoming election after she posted a bogus photo of Spain’s defence Minister on her Facebook page showing a bare breast. AFP reports that Francisca Pol Cabrer, a candidate for the Senate list for Majorca, posted a fake photo of defence Minister Carme Chacon attending a meeting wearing an open white blouse. Pol, who represents the conservative Popular Party, added the comment “What a socialist minister has to do to get votes.”



Pol has now resigned from her candidacy but claims the image was not intended to be malicious and was a joke. According to the Telegraph, her party is still expected to win a landslide victory when Spain goes to the polls on November 20.

