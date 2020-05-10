The hardest-hitting heavyweight in UFC history just KO'd his UFC 249 opponent in 20 seconds. A title shot now beckons.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Francis Ngannou checked on the guy he just walloped.

Francis Ngannou just knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds.

The fight took place at an empty venue in Florida, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ngannou’s performance was so fast, so furious, that a second shot at the UFC heavyweight championship beckons.

Watch the quick-fire knockout win below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik spent longer in recovery, awkwardly propped up against the Octagon fence after being terrifyingly knocked out by Francis Ngannou, than he did in the actual fight itself.

The heavyweight bout had been billed as a collision of hard-hitting giants, with Rozenstruik putting his unbeaten run on the line against Ngannou’s reputation as the most-devastating striker in UFC history.

And boy, it delivered.

So much so, that the fight only lasted 20 seconds – and that includes the amount of time Rozenstruik was knocked out on his feet by a thudding Ngannou left hand, before the Cameroon big man attacked his opponent with six follow-ups.

“When I heard him call me out I knew he didn’t know what he was doing,” Ngannou told the UFC commentator Joe Rogan, after his quick-fire victory behind-closed-doors at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, May 9.

“He has a lot of potential but he needs to take a step back and get ready for someone like me,” Ngannou said, adding he wasn’t even chasing the KO.

“I had fun out there, it wasn’t something I was chasing. When I chase the knockout, it doesn’t work, so I don’t chase anymore.”

The punches were so brutal you could hear each one land as Ngannou put together his fight-ending flurry, exacerbated by the lack of crowd noise in the empty venue.

Watch Ngannou’s 20-second finish here:

OH MY WORD! ???? Francis Ngannou knocks Rozenstruik out in the first 20 seconds. Out cold! ❄️ #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/rHc2tXgplH — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 10, 2020

Here:

Francis Ngannou. This fight lasted 30 seconds #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/RZH1Sl0z0L — Barstool Johnny (@BarstoolJD) May 10, 2020

The aftermath is here:

A title shot beckons for Francis Ngannou

Ngannou fought for the UFC heavyweight championship before, losing a unanimous decision to then-champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in 2018.

Though Ngannou lost a second successive fight later that year, he has since rebounded with extraordinary first-round finishes against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos.

Adding Rozenstruik’s scalp to his run means he is well-poised for another shot at the title, once again held by Miocic.

“I don’t know what it takes to have a title shot in the UFC,” Ngannou said. “I’ve made my peace with that.

“It’s not that I don’t care, but I don’t want to feel like something is controlling me. With or without a title shot, I’m still a fighter and still have what I have and can make a statement.”

And make a statement tonight, in Florida, he did.

Read more:

3 people test positive for COVID-19 ahead of UFC 249. One said he was desperate for money because his family might end up homeless.

Francis Ngannou says his unprecedented knockout power is a result of child labour in Cameroon

Conor McGregor texted the UFC boss Dana White saying he’s desperate to fight on ‘Fight Island’

We counted 18 safety measures the UFC has in place for UFC 249, and people have already been filmed getting swabs for COVID-19

A former UFC champion said he front-kicked a ‘sketchy’ woman in LA because she tried to spit on him after running ‘like a zombie’

A former UFC athlete said beating the coronavirus was far more ‘aggressive’ than any opponent he fought in his career

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.