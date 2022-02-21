Francis Ford Coppola says he ‘couldn’t care less’ about money as he drops $120 million on new film

Francis Ford Coppola. Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Francis Ford Coppola has said he “couldn’t care less” if his upcoming passion project flops.

“The Godfather” director has invested $120 million of his own money into “Megalopolis”.

Coppola began writing “Megalopolis” in the 1980s and wants Cate Blanchett and Oscar Isaac to star.

Francis Ford Coppola said he “couldn’t care less about the financial impact” if his upcoming passion project, “Megalopolis”, is a box office failure even though he’s putting up millions in funding himself.

Speaking to GQ about the project, “The Godfather” director said, “I know that Megalopolis, the more personal I make it, and the more like a dream in me that I do it, the harder it will be to finance.”

Coppola began writing “Megalopolis” in the 1980s and its plot remains unknown. GQ described it as “a love story that is also a philosophical investigation of the nature of man.”

When asked by GQ about the plot, Coppola said, “The premise of ‘Megalopolis?’ Well, it’s basically… I would ask you a question, first of all: Do you know much about utopia?”

In order to fund “Megalopolis” Coppola sold a share of his wine empire and, asked if he was worried whether “Megalopolis” would flop like Coppola’s previous financial failure, “One From the Heart,” the director said: “I couldn’t care less about the financial impact whatsoever. It means nothing to me.

“If I’m going to invest $120 million of my own money — which I’ve already done basically, I have it there, waiting to be written to make it — I want it to have a good result for humanity,” he continued.

“It’s not as if $120 million is the extent of what I have. I have bequeathed much to all my children. And then they themselves, the greatest thing I bequeathed to my children is their know-how and their talent. [My kids are] not going to have a problem. They’re all very capable. And they have Inglenook [the family winery], where we are. There’s no debt on this place. None.”

Deadline previously reported that Coppola was discussing roles in “Megalopolis” with Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, and Jon Voight.